Rutgers is putting together quite the recruiting class in the 2021 cycle, but that hasn't stopped the staff from honing in on some of their top 2022 targets.

One player that is a top target of the Scarlet Knights in the rising junior class is Queens (NY) St. Francis Prep defensive tackle Kaleb Artis. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder holds an offer from the new staff, as well as scholarships from the likes of Notre Dame, West Virginia, Nebraska, Tennessee, Boston College, Syracuse, Pitt, and others.

The Knights got in early and continue to build a strong relationship with the talented lineman, which is paying off right now.