Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 19:44:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Around the B1G: Taking a quick look at all of the incoming transfers

V1disvge5nntlms1mrbf
Matt Carroll - MattCarrollImagery
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

One of the biggest trends this recruiting cycle was the crazy amount of transfers and graduate transfers. As more and more transfer are becoming immediately eligible via transfer, more schools are now going this route to get some immediate help on both sides of the field. Here at TKR we decided to take a look every Big Ten school's incoming transfers and see what those prospects looked like as recruits.

MORE: CLASS OF 2019 BIG TEN RECRUITING RANKINGS

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI:

IOWA HAWKEYES:

INDIANA HOOSIERS:

MARYLAND TERRAPINS:

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS:

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS:

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES:

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS:

Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin all had zero transfers up to this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}