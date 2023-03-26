Aron Cruickshank already getting positive feedback from scouts
Pro Day has come and gone for former Rutgers football special teams ace and wide receiver, Aron Cruickshank.
Cruickshank was anxiously awaiting the way to come. He and his teammates went through athletic testing, position drills, and more during a jam-packed schedule this past Tuesday.
“These last few months have been a grind just preparing for this big day,” Cruickshank said. “All the nerves and anxiety I had about it, it was good to get it done. It was amazing to do with my teammates. Overall I feel like I did a great job. I had doubts, but I put everything behind me. I think I did a good job.”
Cruickshank mentioned he was nervous, but once he started to treat it like any Saturday during the fall and the lights were on, he got comfortable.
“I had to treat it like it was a normal game day,” Cruickshank said. “I went through my game day routine and prayed, tried to relax, and let the day unfold.”
Cruickshank, like everyone else, went through rigorous training in order to prepare to perform in front of NFL scouts. The Brooklyn, N.Y. native measured in at 5-foot-9. He did 14 reps on the bench press, had a 37-inch vertical, a 10-feet, 2-inch broad jump, clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.52 seconds, ran the three-cone drill in 6.67 seconds, and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.20.
“I was waiting for this moment. I was glad Pro Day was finally here,” Cruickshank said. “I don’t have to wake up early anymore., but I liked the process at the same time. I was up before everyone else and put in the work. I felt like a track guy again.
“It was really more fun than hard. I was training with guys that were at the Combine. They encouraged me and it was good competition.”
At Wisconsin prior to coming to Rutgers, Cruickshank was solely a return guy on special teams, and a great one. He continued that success at Rutgers earning the Big Ten’s Specialist of the Year in 2020. But since becoming a Scarlet Knight, he’s also played more as a wide receiver which will help him going forward.
At Rutgers, he caught 99 passes for 868 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 171 yards rushing and a score. He also brought two kickoffs back for touchdowns in 2020 and had a punt return score in 2021.
“Feedback I’m getting is I can be not just a special teamer, but someone who can be a force on offense and playing receiver. I can also catch punts and stuff and improve it,” Cruickshank said.
“I can help a lot. Before I was really new to the position, but I’ve worked constantly on playing receiver. I’m useful. I’m fast, I’m versatile, and I can catch the ball well. Special teams can play a big factor and I can help out any team there too.”
