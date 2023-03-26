Pro Day has come and gone for former Rutgers football special teams ace and wide receiver, Aron Cruickshank.

Cruickshank was anxiously awaiting the way to come. He and his teammates went through athletic testing, position drills, and more during a jam-packed schedule this past Tuesday.

“These last few months have been a grind just preparing for this big day,” Cruickshank said. “All the nerves and anxiety I had about it, it was good to get it done. It was amazing to do with my teammates. Overall I feel like I did a great job. I had doubts, but I put everything behind me. I think I did a good job.”

Cruickshank mentioned he was nervous, but once he started to treat it like any Saturday during the fall and the lights were on, he got comfortable.

“I had to treat it like it was a normal game day,” Cruickshank said. “I went through my game day routine and prayed, tried to relax, and let the day unfold.”