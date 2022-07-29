Antonio Chol commits to Rutgers Hoops, will join team this season

Now the 6-foot-8, 225-pound prospect was set to play the upcoming high school season with the Minnesota Prepartory Academy out in St. Paul, Minnesota after moving reclassifying from the 2022 class back in February. However that is no longer the case the Buffalo, New York native will instead remain a class of 2022 prospect and join the Scarlet Knights this season instead.

Rutgers Basketball has finalized their roster today for the upcoming 2022-23 season as former class of 2023 power forward Antonio Chol has announced his decision to join the program today via social media.

Now what is Rutgers getting in Chol? NYC Hoops's Zach Smart recently broke down the big man's game last month and is very high on Chol's potential.

"Chol is a wiry and long armed forward with a vertically explosive game. He's mobile, fluidly athletic, and has boasted an ambidextrous around the rim finishing ability. Chol's electrifying above the rim finishing and ability to sky for rebounds and sustain his workmanlike presence has recently upped his Division I profile."

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound prospect is the third commitment for the Scarlet Knights in the class of 2022, joining the likes of guard Derek Simpson and big man Antwone Woolfolk.

