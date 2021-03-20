SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

And if you didn’t hit the Rutgers basketball commentator’s Bingo by now, you will.

Instead, Rutgers is playing second-seeded Houston in the Midwest Region of the Big Dance on Sunday night at 7:10 p.m. (TBS) at Lucas Oil Stadium where the Big Ten Tournament took place.

There was also seeding probabilities with the likes of Oregon, UConn, or being an 8-seed or 9-seed and facing either top-seeded Gonzaga or fellow 1-seed Baylor in the second round.

This NCAA Tournament for Rutgers came with many storylines from just making the tournament for the first time in three decades and now winning a game for the first time in 38 years.

The storyline with this game is Scarlet Knights senior guard Jacob Young’s dad, Michael Young, was a member of Phi Slama Jama for the Cougars in the early 1980s.

Houston made it to the Final Four each season from 1982-84, and the elder Young was picked in the first round by the Boston Celtics of the NBA Draft. The “Silent Assassin” played for Houston from 1980-84, andn Jacob Young frequented the athletic facilities and offices at Houston as his dad worked there after his playing days.

Friday, Jacob Young, although he had three turnovers, helped 10th-seeded Rutgers to a 60-56 win over seventh-seeded Clemson by netting 13 points on 5of-7 field goals with an assist and a steal. He also helped shut down the Tigers’ guards.

"It feels great. It feels like we did a big thing. We've been working so hard all year. This is what we've been working for, not just to make it to the NCAA Tournament but to win games in the NCAA Tournament,” Young said according to Rutgers Communications. “It's just been a blessing, doing it with these guys, being with them every day and now finally being here and getting that win, my emotions are going crazy."

Young, who was the only player to have NCAA Tournament experience heading into the event as he made it as a freshman at Texas, transferred to Rutgers three years ago. After sitting out a season due to transfer rules, Young understood the challenge and wanted to get Rutgers dancing.

“This was a main reason I came to Rutgers, to help make the tournament, and now we’ve accomplished that,” Young said. “We have everything going around here. I’m just living in the moment now and looking forward to Sunday.”

When Young was at Texas, the Longhorns lost in the opening round. He and the rest of the team - and Rutgers fans -- now know what the taste victory is like in the NCAA Tournament.

“He set a high bar. It’s just a blessing to follow in his footsteps,” Young said of his father. “Now I see what my dad has been talking about all these years. When you win a game in the NCAA Tournament, it feels really good.”

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

