Rutgers is in a slump. The No. 15-ranked Scarlet Knights were blown out on their home floor, 79-68, by Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, for their third loss in a row and fourth in their last five games. "They were real physical in the first half with us and I thought that hurt us. But they're well coached I thought they made some really difficult shots too," Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. "So tip of the hat to them. I thought we kept grinding, even at the end. The last 11-12 minutes I thought that was Rutgers basketball. And, unfortunately, you have to play 40 minutes in this league and we'll get ourselves to that point."

Rutgers (7-4, 3-4 Big Ten) and Ohio State (9-3, 3-3) each started hot as the Buckeyes were 7-of-10 and the Scarlet Knights were 5-of-10 and they each converted 11 of their first 20 shot attempts. However, Rutgers went to another lull, getting outscored 24-7 to end the first half after it went on a 10-0 run to take a 23-18 lead -- its first and only time ahead. Myles Johnson, after picking up his second foul with 6:19 to go in the opening half, went to the bench and that’s just about when the Buckeyes started their burst. Ohio State jumped ahead once Johnson got in foul trouble in the first game against Rutgers right before Christmas. "I just thought they were really physical. They went on a stretch where they really made shots. They posted us up. We didn't do a great job of digging down," Pikiell said. "Every team goes on a run during the course of of game. But they had a really good run there and we used a few timeouts there to try to break it, but they were feeling pretty good." There was a lot of standing around and no offensive flow that led to the troubles for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers continued to miss layups around the rim. "We got to finish some of those plays and make our lives a little bit easier around the rim. I think sometimes we're trying to get a foul called instead of finishing the play. There's a difference when you go the basket - you can't go the basket hoping there's a foul called. You got to go to the basket to make to make the shot," Pikiell said.

Jan 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Jacob Young (42) dribbles as Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing (14) defends during the first half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). (© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)