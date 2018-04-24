One of the top players for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team last year was punter Ryan Anderson. He only played one season for the Scarlet Knights as he came in as a grad transfer from Olivet College (Division 3) over in Michigan.
Anderson is now training for an opportunity to catch on as a professional punter the National Football League. Recently he had a couple workouts for some local teams.
The Knight Report recently caught up with Anderson to discuss those recent workouts and what he is doing to prepare for a chance at the NFL.
“I technically visited the Jets for a visit when we had our pro day at their facility,” Anderson told TKR. “I also had workouts with the Patriots, the Giants and most recently the Eagles. Those are the four teams that have seen me live in person.”
TKR dug a little bit deeper as Anderson gave a quick breakdown on how these workouts work.
“I feel like these visits are all going really well,” said Anderson. “Starting with my pro day, I had a really strong pro day, and I feel that helped to set me up for these other workouts. Throughout all of those workouts, of course I’m going to say I wish I could’ve done some things better, but I fell like overall they went pretty well. A lot of times people think that everything is riding on these workouts. However I think it’s a combination of them getting to meet you and see how you are as a person. I have been lucky enough to meet all of these coaches at the workout and I wish I could’ve performed better at each one of these workouts, but each week I did something goo at each workout. I’m happy with how I did overall and I’ve done everything I could in the process.”
“With the Patriots workout we talked for a little while, met with the coach, and put me through some punting drills. Just the basics like situational punts, directional punting, and etc. You kind of just do what they tell you to do. They want to see what they want to see and you kind of just hope they like what you do.”
Here are a few clips from today’s cold and rainy workout. Shoutout to my Olivet family for letting me come get a workout in there today. It was nice to see the old stomping grounds. #Olivet #Rutgers #NFLDraft2018 🏈⚔️🛡 pic.twitter.com/ZAtzFGktak— Ryan Anderson (@Ryann_Anderson) March 29, 2018
This past season playing for Rutgers, Anderson earned awards for being the top punter in the Big Ten conference.
“I feel more confident after these workouts,” Anderson stated. “I’m glad that teams have been able to see what I can do in person. I’ve kind of flown under the radar for a punter, coming from a smaller school, but this year helped a lot. This year I was earned first team All-B1G and the B1G punter of the year. Just doing that I feel like I was still flying under the radar a little bit and I also feel I’ve been overlooked too. I wouldn’t change anything I’ve done in my college, even going to a small school. Everything happens for a reason and I feel I’ve done everything I need to do to get a chance now it’s just a waiting game.”
One of the main things that Anderson credits for his success is the assistant coaches over at Rutgers, especially specialists coach Toby Neinas.
“All of the coaches at Rutgers are great, I couldn’t have come to a better situation,” said Anderson. “With the they already had as far as specialists go, they all knew a lot about the game especially coaches Neinas, Okruch and Ash. They all helped take my game to a new level. Coach Neinas particularly is one of the best human beings I’ve ever met. He’s such a great guy and the most personable coaches I’ve ever been around. I couldn’t have been luckier to cross paths with him. All of the coaches helped me in their own way especially coach (Kenny) Parker too. The weight lifting at Rutgers definitely helped to take my game to another level too. Even now I feel I’m a better punter now then when I first arrived at Rutgers. Coach Neinas helped me realize that there is a lot in my ability and kind of pointed me in the right direction.”
This past recruiting class the Scarlet Knights brought in a scholarship punter in Adam Korsak out of Austailia. Now former punter Anderson offered his advice for the new guy in town.
“After one of my workouts, I caught a glimpse of him punting and I wish I would’ve got a chance to see more,” Anderson said. “As for what advice I would give him, I’d tell him take a step back from everyone telling him what they need him to do and just do what you’re comfortable doing. I think he’s a great young punter and a lot of times you tend to concern yourself with what people are saying mistakes will be made. He has a ton of ability and he’s just got to believe in himself.”