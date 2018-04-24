One of the top players for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team last year was punter Ryan Anderson. He only played one season for the Scarlet Knights as he came in as a grad transfer from Olivet College (Division 3) over in Michigan.

Anderson is now training for an opportunity to catch on as a professional punter the National Football League. Recently he had a couple workouts for some local teams.

The Knight Report recently caught up with Anderson to discuss those recent workouts and what he is doing to prepare for a chance at the NFL.

“I technically visited the Jets for a visit when we had our pro day at their facility,” Anderson told TKR. “I also had workouts with the Patriots, the Giants and most recently the Eagles. Those are the four teams that have seen me live in person.”

TKR dug a little bit deeper as Anderson gave a quick breakdown on how these workouts work.

“I feel like these visits are all going really well,” said Anderson. “Starting with my pro day, I had a really strong pro day, and I feel that helped to set me up for these other workouts. Throughout all of those workouts, of course I’m going to say I wish I could’ve done some things better, but I fell like overall they went pretty well. A lot of times people think that everything is riding on these workouts. However I think it’s a combination of them getting to meet you and see how you are as a person. I have been lucky enough to meet all of these coaches at the workout and I wish I could’ve performed better at each one of these workouts, but each week I did something goo at each workout. I’m happy with how I did overall and I’ve done everything I could in the process.”

“With the Patriots workout we talked for a little while, met with the coach, and put me through some punting drills. Just the basics like situational punts, directional punting, and etc. You kind of just do what they tell you to do. They want to see what they want to see and you kind of just hope they like what you do.”