 Rivals Analysts break down the film of new Rutgers commit Ryan Keeler
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-26 07:37:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Analysts break down the film of 2021 Rutgers DL commit Ryan Keeler

Alec Simpson • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Analyst

Earlier today, the Rutgers Football program landed yet their 22nd verbal commit in the 2021 class today as Ryan Keeler announced his decision via social media.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound lineman is now the sixth defensive lineman prospect to verbally commit to the Scarlet Knights this recruiting cycle joining the likes of Henry Hughes, Keshon Griffin, Cam'Ron Stewart, Zaire Angoy and Kyonte Hamilton.

TKR film analyst Alec Simpson and Illinois' top recruiting analyst Tim O'Hallaran both reviewed Keeler's film and broke down what he sees in the promising future Scarlet Knight.

