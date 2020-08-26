Earlier today, the Rutgers Football program landed yet their 22nd verbal commit in the 2021 class today as Ryan Keeler announced his decision via social media.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound lineman is now the sixth defensive lineman prospect to verbally commit to the Scarlet Knights this recruiting cycle joining the likes of Henry Hughes, Keshon Griffin, Cam'Ron Stewart, Zaire Angoy and Kyonte Hamilton.