Rutgers basketball believes it will definitely benefit when Jalen Miller arrives to New Jersey. Miller is a three-star point guard who signed with the Scarlet Knights on Nov. 11.

Before putting on a Rutgers uniform, however, Miller has some unfinished business as a senior at Bishop Walsh School in Maryland. He scored 19 points and finished with six assists and six rebounds in a 70-58 win over Legacy Early College in the St. James NIBC Invitational on Sunday. Miller played 30 of 32 minutes and, as a point guard, didn't have a turnover against a Legacy team that features Nebraska-bound Bryce McGowens.

Marcus Helton, editor-in-chief of DMVElite.com, has kept a close watch on Miller for quite some time. He spoke to TKR about the 6-3 guard and delivered a message that will please the Rutgers faithful.

