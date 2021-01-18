Analyst on Jalen Miller: 'One of the best leaders I've come across'
Rutgers basketball believes it will definitely benefit when Jalen Miller arrives to New Jersey. Miller is a three-star point guard who signed with the Scarlet Knights on Nov. 11.
Before putting on a Rutgers uniform, however, Miller has some unfinished business as a senior at Bishop Walsh School in Maryland. He scored 19 points and finished with six assists and six rebounds in a 70-58 win over Legacy Early College in the St. James NIBC Invitational on Sunday. Miller played 30 of 32 minutes and, as a point guard, didn't have a turnover against a Legacy team that features Nebraska-bound Bryce McGowens.
Marcus Helton, editor-in-chief of DMVElite.com, has kept a close watch on Miller for quite some time. He spoke to TKR about the 6-3 guard and delivered a message that will please the Rutgers faithful.
Rutgers commit Jalen Miller living in the lane ⚠️@jalenmill1 @TheStJames pic.twitter.com/zhWotrdDpB— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) January 15, 2021
