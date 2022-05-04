An updated look at C. Vivian Stringer's coaching tree

This past weekend, Rutgers Athletics announced that C. Vivian Stringer will be retiring this summer after spending 50+ seasons on the sidelines as a coach.

Over that time span, she has accumulated a long list of accomplishments. Stringer was the fifth ever NCAA women's basketball coach to win 1000+ games, the first ever coach in men’s or women’s basketball history to take three different schools to the Final Four and she is a member of both the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, among many other things.

However one thing that not many people talk about is her coaching tree, as she currently holds one of the most extensive coaching trees in all of basketball.

With that being said, let's take a look at her tree.