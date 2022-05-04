An updated look at C. Vivian Stringer's coaching tree
This past weekend, Rutgers Athletics announced that C. Vivian Stringer will be retiring this summer after spending 50+ seasons on the sidelines as a coach.
Over that time span, she has accumulated a long list of accomplishments. Stringer was the fifth ever NCAA women's basketball coach to win 1000+ games, the first ever coach in men’s or women’s basketball history to take three different schools to the Final Four and she is a member of both the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, among many other things.
However one thing that not many people talk about is her coaching tree, as she currently holds one of the most extensive coaching trees in all of basketball.
With that being said, let's take a look at her tree.
CHEYNEY UNIVERSITY (1972-1983)
FORMER PLAYER(S)
Marianna Freeman -- Syracuse Head Coach from 1993-2003
FORMER STAFF MEMBERS
Carlotta Schaffer -- Cheyney Asst. Coach
Ann Hill -- Cheyney Asst. Coach
UNIVERSITY OF IOWA (1983-1995)
FORMER PLAYER(S)
Katie Abrahamson-Henderson -- Georgia Head Coach
Shannon Perry-LaBeauf -- UCLA Assoc. Head Coach
Tia Jackson -- Duke Asst. Coach
Karen Lange -- Duke Asst. Coach
Malikah Willis -- Eastern Michigan Asst. Coach
Tangela Smith -- Northwestern Asst. Coach
Michelle Edwards -- Rutgers Asst. Coach
Nadine Diamond -- Virginia State University Head Coach
Jolette Law -- South Carolina Asst. Coach
Lisa Stone -- Former St. Louis University Head Coach from 2012-22
Malikah Willis -- Former Mississippi State Asst. coach 2021-22
FORMER STAFF MEMBERS
Linda Myers -- Former Iowa Asst. Coach
Angie Lee -- Former Iowa Asst. Coach from 1988–1995
Jennifer Bednarek -- Former Iowa Asst. Coach from 1983-88
Kathleen Shanahan-Shank -- Former Iowa Grad Asst. / Rutgers Asst. Coach
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY (1995-2022)
FORMER PLAYER(S)
Courtney Locke -- Purdue-Northwest Head Coach
Chelsea Newton -- Texas A&M Assoc. Head Coach
Myia McCurdy-Johnson -- Cincinnati Asst. Coach
Khadijah Rushdan -- North Florida Asst. Coach
Usha Gilmore -- Former Illinois Tech Head Coach / Current ITT Athletics Director
Heather Zurich -- Former LIU Brooklyn Asst. Coach from 2015-2017
Tasha Pointer -- Former UIC Head Coach from 2018–2022
Latana Lillard -- Former UIC Asst. Coach from 2018-2022
Kate Adams -- Former Nebraska Director of Recruiting from 2015-2020
FORMER/CURRENT STAFF MEMBERS
Dan Padover -- Atlanta Dream General Manager / Executive Vice President
Marianne Stanley -- Indiana Fever (WNBA) Head Coach
Timothy Eatman -- Rutgers Assoc. Head Coach / Acting Head Coach
Carlene Mitchell -- Cal State Northridge Head Coach
Ervin Monier -- South Carolina State Assoc. Head Coach / Interim Head Coach
Geoffrey Lanier -- Rutgers Asst. Coach / Recruiting Coordinator
Ali Hoesly -- Pittsburgh Director of Basketball Ops
Betsy Yonkman -- Rutgers Director of Program Admin, Ops and Scouting
Brain Shank -- Rutgers Director of Video / Asst. Director of Basketball Ops
Kelley Gibson -- Former Miami Asst. Coach in 2020
Matthew Schiff -- Former Maryland Director of Player Personnel/Recruiting in 2015
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
• Talk about it on the Rutgers Mens' Hoops Free Message Board
• Talk about it on the Rutgers Women's Hoops Free Message Board