An updated look at C. Vivian Stringer's coaching tree

This past weekend, Rutgers Athletics announced that C. Vivian Stringer will be retiring this summer after spending 50+ seasons on the sidelines as a coach.

Over that time span, she has accumulated a long list of accomplishments. Stringer was the fifth ever NCAA women's basketball coach to win 1000+ games, the first ever coach in men’s or women’s basketball history to take three different schools to the Final Four and she is a member of both the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, among many other things.

However one thing that not many people talk about is her coaching tree, as she currently holds one of the most extensive coaching trees in all of basketball.

With that being said, let's take a look at her tree.

CHEYNEY UNIVERSITY (1972-1983)

FORMER PLAYER(S)

Marianna Freeman -- Syracuse Head Coach from 1993-2003

FORMER STAFF MEMBERS

Carlotta Schaffer -- Cheyney Asst. Coach

Ann Hill -- Cheyney Asst. Coach

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA (1983-1995)

FORMER PLAYER(S)

Katie Abrahamson-Henderson -- Georgia Head Coach

Shannon Perry-LaBeauf -- UCLA Assoc. Head Coach

Tia Jackson -- Duke Asst. Coach

Karen Lange -- Duke Asst. Coach

Malikah Willis -- Eastern Michigan Asst. Coach

Tangela Smith -- Northwestern Asst. Coach

Michelle Edwards -- Rutgers Asst. Coach

Nadine Diamond -- Virginia State University Head Coach

Jolette Law -- South Carolina Asst. Coach

Lisa Stone -- Former St. Louis University Head Coach from 2012-22

Malikah Willis -- Former Mississippi State Asst. coach 2021-22

FORMER STAFF MEMBERS

Linda Myers -- Former Iowa Asst. Coach

Angie Lee -- Former Iowa Asst. Coach from 1988–1995

Jennifer Bednarek -- Former Iowa Asst. Coach from 1983-88

Kathleen Shanahan-Shank -- Former Iowa Grad Asst. / Rutgers Asst. Coach

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY (1995-2022)

FORMER PLAYER(S)

Courtney Locke -- Purdue-Northwest Head Coach

Chelsea Newton -- Texas A&M Assoc. Head Coach

Myia McCurdy-Johnson -- Cincinnati Asst. Coach

Khadijah Rushdan -- North Florida Asst. Coach

Usha Gilmore -- Former Illinois Tech Head Coach / Current ITT Athletics Director

Heather Zurich -- Former LIU Brooklyn Asst. Coach from 2015-2017

Tasha Pointer -- Former UIC Head Coach from 2018–2022

Latana Lillard -- Former UIC Asst. Coach from 2018-2022

Kate Adams -- Former Nebraska Director of Recruiting from 2015-2020

FORMER/CURRENT STAFF MEMBERS

Dan Padover -- Atlanta Dream General Manager / Executive Vice President

Marianne Stanley -- Indiana Fever (WNBA) Head Coach

Timothy Eatman -- Rutgers Assoc. Head Coach / Acting Head Coach

Carlene Mitchell -- Cal State Northridge Head Coach

Ervin Monier -- South Carolina State Assoc. Head Coach / Interim Head Coach

Geoffrey Lanier -- Rutgers Asst. Coach / Recruiting Coordinator

Ali Hoesly -- Pittsburgh Director of Basketball Ops

Betsy Yonkman -- Rutgers Director of Program Admin, Ops and Scouting

Brain Shank -- Rutgers Director of Video / Asst. Director of Basketball Ops

Kelley Gibson -- Former Miami Asst. Coach in 2020

Matthew Schiff -- Former Maryland Director of Player Personnel/Recruiting in 2015

