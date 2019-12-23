Though head coach Greg Schiano and the Rutgers signed 19 players during the Early Signing Period, the Scarlet Knights aren’t done.

“This class isn’t over by a long shot,” Schiano said during a teleconference. “We’re going to continue to work for the second signing date. They’ll be a few that we can still get signed up as well as transfer guys and graduate transfers as well.”

That quote came about two hours before Rutgers actually added a transfer from Baylor in Peyton Powell, a former four-star athlete from Texas. The Scarlet Knights also picked up three-star defensive end Wesley Bailey on Friday as well.

Rutgers expects to bring in more players to the class come Feb. 5, 2020 via high school and the transfer portal, but Schiano said he will lean more toward those who were already at other institutions.

“We’re going to do both,” the coach said. “I think the numbers will be much bigger in the portal than they are going to be with guys who are unsigned. So, there’s a few guys who are unsigned who will still make decisions today, tomorrow, and Friday and then there will be a group who will decide in the late signing period. But I know there will be a bunch more guys in the portal after the bowl games are over and even into the spring. You have that 85 hard cap you have to stick by. As a head coach, roster management is a big responsibility. Sometimes it’s overlooked.”

TKR followed up and asked Schiano if he’s after players at specific positions to sign. The Wyckoff, N.J. native responded no, expressing the Scarlet Knights need talent everywhere. He is, however, aware of needs on the team and if he had to choose between a couple of prospects, and they are of equal, he would push for the position of need.

“Well I think in the situation we’re in, Chris, it’s really just we’re trying to find guys who will help our football team,” Schiano said.

“If there’s three guys and they play different positions, then what’s where you try and look at if they’re all about the same, where we do we need the help the most. But I don’t think in position at this stage where we are one player away. We have to keep finding quality football players who love the game and have the character we’re looking for, because when you put all those guys together, the growth is exponential. It’s not one plus one, I can tell you that. We’re counting on the excitement from this state, and the state of Rutgers, and the incredible amount of hard work that’s about to happen going forward.”