Advertise with The Knight Report!
Advertising on TheKnightReport.Net
To develop an advertising program that mutually benefits the marketing goals of your organization through a partnership with TheKnightReport.Net, as well as implementing a branding program which will co-exist with the rapidly growing popularity of Rutgers Scarlet Knights Athletic and Recruiting coverage.
What is TheKnightReport.Net?
TheKnightReport.Net is a website dedicated to covering all aspects of Rutgers Athletics from football, basketball, wrestling and baseball team and recruiting news. TheKnightReport.Net reports on each event that is covered using photos, video, and print.
Advertising Benefits
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Athletics continues to grow in popularity. With this popularity, sporting venues are seeing larger spectator crowds. Larger crowds equate with greater identity awareness for your products or services.
TheKnightReport.Net has the most popular Rutgers message board on the web and is growing daily. Publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team are very well-known throughout the Scarlet Knights community and they will make great spokespersons for your product line.
Your company will have a lot of exposure on TheKnightReport.Net as a sponsor. A link to your website will drive new traffic in the way of new customers. This site is the place to be on after the big game!!
Advertising Costs
Gold Level Price Negotiable (Available)
Sponsorship will be guaranteed for six months from purchase date
1. Full company logo and link on each of our message boards
2. Recognized as a sponsor on our sponsors page.
3. Complementary membership to TheKnightReport.Net
4. Recognition as a sponsor on our social media platforms.
Silver Level Price Negotiable (Available)
Sponsorship will be guaranteed for six months from purchase date
1. Full company logo and link on each of our message boards
2. Complementary membership to TheKnightReport.Net
4. Recognition as a sponsor on our social media platforms.
WAR ROOM SPONSORSHIP (Available)
Sponsorship will be once a week and will appear on one of our most popular weekly segments - The War Room. This is a jam packed article we put out each week that features recruiting news, notable coaches from Rutgers coaches and players, predictions for the future and much more.
1. Full company logo and link on one our weekly segments - The War Room.
2. Complementary membership to TheKnightReport.Net
INSIDE THE BANKS SPONSORSHIP (Available)
Sponsorship will be once a week and will appear at the top of our weekly segment called Inside the Banks. This is a weekly piece where TKR analyst Alex Gleitman breaks down his view on Rutgers Football recruiting.
1. Full company logo and link on one our weekly segments - Ask The Experts.
2. Complementary membership to TheKnightReport.Net
Player of the Week Sponsorship (Multiple Available)
Sponsorship will be for all Player of the Week Awards for Football or Basketball or Wrestling for the individual sport season
1. Full company logo on Player of the Week page
2. Complimentary membership to TheKnightReport.Net
Thank you for your consideration.
Advertising Implementation
TheKnightReport.Net will work with you to ensure that your company sees the greatest opportunity for success using a variety of promotional tools such as: Message Boards, Practice Reports, Game Reports, Coach and Player Interviews, etc.
TheKnightReport.Net will work with you to ensure that your company sees the greatest opportunity for success using a variety of promotional tools such as: Message Boards, Practice Reports, Game Reports, Coach and Player Interviews, etc.
If you are interested in information on becoming a sponsor, email Richard Schnyderite at TKRonRivals@gmail.com or RUrichie@gmail.com
Richard Schnyderite
NOTE: Other lower level sponsorships available. Email for more information.