Adam Korsak named to the Preseason AP All-American first team

The recognition marks the eighth this preseason that Korsak has received an All-American honor as he was also named a Preseason All-American by the likes of CBS Sports, Action Network, The Athletic, Sporting News, Walter Camp, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

Rutgers Football fifth-year punter Adam Korsak has earned a bunch of different honors during the past couple of seasons on the banks, but today he might have received his most prestigious one yet as he was named to the Associated Press All-American preseason first team.

Now the honor shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as he was named a finalist for the Ray Guy Award and also AP All-American second team last season after he set an NCAA record for net punt, averaging a total of 45.25 yards per punt.

On top of that, Korsak managed to not record a single touchback last season, a streak that has been going on since the 2019 season. Last year he had 72 total punts with 38 of them down inside the 20, 16 of which landed within the 10 and four that exactly at the one.

Look for Korsak to continue the streak this season, as well as upping his game a bit as he hopes to experiment with different styles of punting to both help the Scarlet Knights and his future prospects as a professional punter.