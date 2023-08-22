With an ensemble of national talent playing at historic Rucker Park on 280 W 155th St in New York City, Ace Bailey was one of the elite performers during the SLAM Summer Classic, Vol.5. Bailey finished with 40 points, though his Team Dylan fell to Team Ian in a dizzying 162-153 loss. Team Dylan faltered during crunch time, as Cooper Flagg hit a game-tying step-back 3-pointer at the fourth quarter buzzer, sending a veritable scoring-dunking spree into overtime. In the OT, Team Ian reeled off a 10-0 run, a surge kick-started by a hard baseline drive and two-handed dunk from Flagg. The hometown New York City product, Cardinal Hayes Class of 2024 guard Ian Jackson (who is committed to North Carolina), led all scorers with 45 points. While a hard whiff of Showtime was emphasized throughout this environment, with minimal insistence on defense, the event showcased the jack of all trades talent possessed by the Class of 2024 Rutgers commit. The highest profile recruit in Rutgers history, Bailey proved he is lethal for his versatility.

The current NCAA environment prioritizes multi-positional forwards. Guys such as Kevin Durant have transcended this game, giving players of their towering size and make-up considerable appeal. Steve Pikiell is cognizant of what he is getting in Bailey, a 6-foot-9 swiss army knife caliber threat capable of evoking mismatches on a nightly basis. Bailey's performance put his multi-faceted, floor running, sky-rising game under a microscope. He was a central component of a game which electrified a hothouse, hostile environment at New York's most historic and sacred asphalt proving ground. Bailey was easily the most athletically gifted, versatile and poised player on the court for "Team Dylan," representative of 2024 Rutgers lean and 6-foot-5 lefty point guard Dylan Harper. Bailey put the ball on the floor comfortably. He controlled the offensive tempo. He turned in countless ladder-climbing dunks, the type only rarefied athletes are capable of. He also showed his delicate perimeter touch and advanced concepts of the game. It was evident from the very beginning, as devout hoops junkies arrived in droves with cameras out and expectations high considering both rosters. During the first quarter, Bailey immediately announced his presence with a step-back 3-pointer from the corner. The McEachern HS (GA) five star, currently valued as the second-best player in the nation according to ESPN, proceeded to soar in for a powerful windmill break-away dunk. During one sequence, Bailey snared a rebound and fired a 3/4 court bullet pass, which wound up being the hockey assist for Jakhi Howard's monstrous dunk. Bailey also crunched home an extravagant, backwards dunk via a high lob pass, as Team Dylan seized a 42-31 edge. Prior to this, as Team Dylan was establishing an early lead, Bailey took the ball up the court like a guard and splashed a straight-away 3-pointer, giving Team Dylan a 21-15 first quarter edge.

