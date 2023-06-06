USA Basketball recently announced 35 total athletes that will compete at the US Olympic Training Center out in Colorado for a chance to play for Team USA in the upcoming FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup which will take place from June 24th to July 2nd out in Hungary.

Among that list of 35 players was 2024 five-star Rutgers Basketball commit Airious “Ace” Bailey and top Scarlet Knights recruiting target Dylan Harper. The duo has teamed up several times over the past few months, once at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp back in April and then again a week later as Harper flew to Georgia to play for Athletes Of Tomorrow AAU team.

Now those two weren’t the only notable names on the list, as there were 33 other players selected for a chance to make the team and you can see the full list below.