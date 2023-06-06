Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper to participate in Team USA camp this weekend
USA Basketball recently announced 35 total athletes that will compete at the US Olympic Training Center out in Colorado for a chance to play for Team USA in the upcoming FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup which will take place from June 24th to July 2nd out in Hungary.
Among that list of 35 players was 2024 five-star Rutgers Basketball commit Airious “Ace” Bailey and top Scarlet Knights recruiting target Dylan Harper. The duo has teamed up several times over the past few months, once at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp back in April and then again a week later as Harper flew to Georgia to play for Athletes Of Tomorrow AAU team.
Now those two weren’t the only notable names on the list, as there were 33 other players selected for a chance to make the team and you can see the full list below.
CLASS OF 2022...
– Amaree Abram (Georgia Tech)
– Mark Armstrong (Villanova)
– Tobe Awaka (Tennessee)
– Freddie Dillione (Tennessee)
– Kylan Boswell (Arizona)
– Josh Dix (Iowa)
– Ven-Allen Lubin (Vanderbilt)
– Jackson Paveletzke (Iowa State)
– Kel’el Ware (Indiana)
CLASS OF 2023...
– Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State)
– Omaha Biliew (Iowa State)
– Blake Buchanan (Virginia)
– Myles Colvin (Purdue)
– Marquis ‘Mookie’ Cook (Oregon)
– Jeremy Fears Jr (Michigan State)
– Trentyn Flowers (Louisville)
– AJ Johnson (Professional - NBL)
– DeShawn Harris-Smith (Maryland)
– Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State)
– Jackson Shelstad (Oregon)
– Joseph Tugler (Houston)
– Cody Williams (Colorado)
CLASS OF 2024...
– Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
– Kanon Catchings (Purdue)
– Ian Jackson (North Carolina)
– Drake Powell (North Carolina)
The camp will begin on Sunday, June 11th and the coaching staff of Jonas Hayes (Georgia State), Kevin Kruger (UNLV), TJ Otzelberger (Iowa State) and Micah Shrewsberry (Notre Dame) will help to determine the best 12 players to make their roster.
Team USA is currently slotted in pool play against Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia to start the World Cup.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board