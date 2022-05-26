Abby Streeter recommits to Rutgers, first recruit of Washington Era
Hartford transfer guard Abby Streeter has reaffirmed her commitment to Rutgers following a talk with new head coach Coquese Washington.
Streeter originally committed to the program back in April under acting head coach Tim Eatman, but after a phone call with new head coach Coquese Washington earlier this week, she solidified her decision.
The 5-foot-11 guard spent the last three seasons (one year sit out due to transfer) in Connecticut with the Red Hawks after transferring from Rhode Island back in 2019.
This past season Streeter averaged 9.8 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, and 0.9 assists per game. Streeter also shot 38.3% from the field and 41.7% from three this past season.
Stay tuned for more Rutgers Women’s Basketball news as coach Washington continues to fill out her staff and add to the roster over the next few weeks.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
• Talk about it on the Rutgers Mens' Hoops Free Message Board
• Talk about it on the Rutgers Women's Hoops Free Message Board