Abby Streeter recommits to Rutgers, first recruit of Washington Era

Streeter originally committed to the program back in April under acting head coach Tim Eatman, but after a phone call with new head coach Coquese Washington earlier this week, she solidified her decision.

The 5-foot-11 guard spent the last three seasons (one year sit out due to transfer) in Connecticut with the Red Hawks after transferring from Rhode Island back in 2019.

This past season Streeter averaged 9.8 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, and 0.9 assists per game. Streeter also shot 38.3% from the field and 41.7% from three this past season.

