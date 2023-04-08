"It's taken a little time but I think it's going to put itself altogether," Young said regarding the new-look offense. "I have a past relationship with coach Ciarrocca from high school and I think he's going to do a great job with the team and leading us."

Coming off a season where he was limited to four games due to injury, running back Aaron Young looks forward to getting back onto the field consistently under new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

Entering his senior year, Young understands how precious every rep is and is eager to get back some lost time with the Scarlet Knights.

"It's a blessing honestly, I cherish every moment," he continued. "After last season being out for a long time I'm just grateful. On the mental side, it was tough but that's football, every part of it is mentally tough and I can chop through it daily."

Despite the tough 2022, Young had a productive sophomore campaign as he played in all 13 games and led the team with six touchdowns (five rushing, one receiving). He also finished the season totaling 56 carries for 205 yards and posted 12 receptions for 85 yards.

"I think I'm an all-purpose back," he explained. "Whether it's third down, running inside the gaps, or catching it, that's pretty much all-purpose, but we'll see how they use me here."

The Coatesville native also anticipates learning some new tricks under fellow Pennsylvanian Damiere Shaw now that he has been transitioned from wide receivers coach to running backs.

"He's a great fit for our room," Young said. "A lot of guys can easily connect with him and we all had connections with him before because he was in the building. I think his high energy will be able to move our room upwards."

Similar to Young, Sam Brown is another running back who impressed many in the early stages of his career as he accumulated 374 yards on 86 carries and three touchdowns. However, Brown's freshman season was cut short when he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the team's 24-17 win over Indiana on October 22.

"He's with us all the time," Young said regarding Brown. "He's stepped up and become a leader on the team and he's doing a great job with himself and has also helped tie together the room."