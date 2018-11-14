A view from the court: C. Vivian Stringer gets coaching win No. 1,000
What a night.
Rutgers women's basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer earned her 1,000th career win on Tuesday as the Scarlet Knight defeated Central Connecticut State University, 73-44, at the Rutgers Athletic Center in front 4,583 fans.
Stringer, a member of both the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball HoF, became the sixth women's basketball coach to reach the impressive milestone.
Check out the view from the court to watch HERstory (history) unfold. There are three separate videos (some long, some short).
Be sure to flip through the small photo gallery as well up top.
The first video captures the final buzzer and confetti falling down amongst the coach and players. It also shows some congratulatory words from Rutgers Athletic Director Patrick Hobbs, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, and various other prominent sports figures and more.
The second video is Stringer thanking everyone in her speech and detailing everyone and everything that has meant so much to her over the years. Former assistant coaches and players make appearances as well as her beloved family.
And finally, the last video is from her press conference.