What a night.

Rutgers women's basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer earned her 1,000th career win on Tuesday as the Scarlet Knight defeated Central Connecticut State University, 73-44, at the Rutgers Athletic Center in front 4,583 fans.

Stringer, a member of both the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball HoF, became the sixth women's basketball coach to reach the impressive milestone.

Check out the view from the court to watch HERstory (history) unfold. There are three separate videos (some long, some short).

Be sure to flip through the small photo gallery as well up top.

To read more, CLICK HERE.