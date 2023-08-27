As summer comes winding down, we take a look at several Rutgers commits, leans, and targets. This past summer was an exhilarating one, with Steve Pikiell and staff active all across the AAU scene. Here is an extensive look at several recruits and how their appeal grew during various high-exposure events and impressive performances this summer.

One of the most prioritized recruits in the country, the five star Harper is a major Rutgers lean. While he initially said he would select the school which provides him with the biggest green light, the 2024 point guard now appears content to co-author the spotlight alongside prized 6-foot-9 forward Ace Bailey, who officially committed last winter. The second highest ranked member in the rising senior class and the third highest ranked have developed a rapport on and off the court. The chemistry between the two was palpable during the recent SLAM Summer Classic Vol.5, on the fabled asphalt New York City proving ground that is Rucker Park. Harper whizzed fireball assists to the high-rising Bailey, found him leaking out on the break with a full head of steam, and the two crunched extravagant dunks off each other's lobs. They formed a sublime tandem which electrified the crowd. It seems like a forgone conclusion that Harper will wind up at Rutgers at this point. Rucker Park emcees and announcers continued to comment about the likelihood of the two leading the Scarlet Knights to unparalleled national prominence. Harper, a five star recruit, was a major wow-factor during the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. Harper had a 23-point, five-rebound, and three steal showing with the New York Rens during Peach Jam quarterfinals. Harper turned in a 26-point, 11-rebound, and five assist performance during the Rens' 68-59 victory over Bradley Beal Elite. It was the manner in which Harper hit difficult, tightly-contested shots against Bradley Beal Elite which identified just how poised the 6-foot-5 prospect is. The left handed Harper hit a pair of decisive, opportunistic 3-pointers down the stretch. He also penetrated the teeth of a the defense for a twisting layup with 1:21 to go, draining the momentum out of a late rally the opponent. Harper's strength, pesky on ball defensive tactics, and ability to savor hard contact at the rim were all evident in this one. Harper had arguably the best summer out of any player on this side of Cooper Flagg, with expectations heightening for the Don Bosco Prep guard moving forward. An intriguing subplot to the potential inside-outside tandem Bailey and Harper will establish at Rutgers will take place on December 19. Harper's Don Bosco Prep is slated for a marquee matchup against Bailey's McEachern (GA) during the prestigious City of Palms Classic.

While his 40-point performance during the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 5 may have been overshadowed by a 45-point performance from homegrown NYC product and North Carolina-commit Ian Jackson, Bailey was an absolute eye-opener at Rucker Park. While his multi-positional capabilities have been widely noted, the 6-foot-9 forward's soaring athleticism and thunderous above-rim game were convincing factors.

Though you can only take so much from a game with such minimal emphasis on defense, Bailey was skyward bound throughout, turning in a collection of pulsating dunks. Bailey ran the floor and finished early and often, his fluid mobility and ball handling both rare for a 6-foot-9 guy. He was pressed into action as a bit of a point forward at one point and he popped both a corner and straight-away 3-pointer, showing his wide-ranging offensive package during the first half. Bailey has the long reach and intangibles which make him a different caliber threat at this level. He can fire in one-handed bullet passes and lead the breakneck attack fresh off a defensive rebound, going the length of the floor to score or create. His IQ as an offensive initiator was perhaps one of the most impressive facets of the prized recruit's game.

Rutgers made traction with the quickly ascending Class of 2025 guard very rapidly, hosting him in late June and making it clear that he was a prioritized recruit. James came alive during the EYBL circuit this summer, showing a level of burst and athleticism which allows him to play bigger than his 6-foot frame. He has a rarefied feel for picking his spots offensively, finishing at the rim with either hand and in acrobatic fashion. James is a quick, shifty guard who has the type of flair to his game that is similar to former Rutgers guard Corey Sanders. James' mid-range pull-up and ability to stop on a dime to get this shot off has also been noteworthy. He has a relentlessness about his offensive game, getting to his spots and hitting opportunistic shots amid hard close-outs. James scored 33 points and dished out nine assists during the NEPSAC Showcase. During the recent Will Barton Elite Camp in Baltimore, James' downhill game and all-around shooting touch were components which showed out. While he has been an innate scorer, James' play-creating and smooth passing repertoire were additional compartments of his game which drew notice. James has transferred from Cushing Academy in Massachusetts to Long Island Lutheran. He will engineer a prolific scoring attack, which features a handful of high major targets. James, who was born in New York City and grew up on Long Island, cited the program's tradition of nurturing high end guards of his make up as an enticing factor in his decision to transfer. Rutgers is one of the most active programs in his recruitment, joining the likes of Marquette, Providence, St. John's, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and others. Dylan Grant--Grant could be the finalizing piece to a radiant 2024 class. While he is not a nationally known commodity like the aforementioned Harper and Bailey, Grant has a defensive minded game which enables him to instigate turnovers and guard multiple positions. Out of Michigan Collegiate, Grant has spent the last few seasons leading with a hard-attacking, at the rim game predicated on his uproarious athleticism. This past season, he added new concepts to his game with an outside shot and a fluid mid range game. He puts routine pressure on the rim and has been a high efficiency threat at Michigan Collegiate. He is consistent with his ability to draw and embrace contact. He had several games in which he sank double digit free throws this past season.