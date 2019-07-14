News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-14 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

A LOOK BACK: Rutgers Football recruiting class of 2015

Ui3spxk2bvcdcwsoizlv
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

TheKnightReport is taking a closer look class by class at Rutgers’ haul since 2015. Our analysis of that year’s class: CLASS OF 2015NO LONGER WITH PROGRAM / REASONQB Michael Dare — Spent his first ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}