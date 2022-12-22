With the Scarlet Knights solidifying a commitment from a sleeper caliber recruit in 2023 guard Jamichael Davis from Georgia power McEachern HS, the staff and Rutgers loyalists will soon shift their gaze to a barrage of 2024 and 2025 guards who have authored a high impact at their respective programs this season.

Davis, who can operate offense and play off the ball, is best known for his crafty playmaking and high IQ.

He's a thorough rim attacker with a knack for creating separation off the bounce.