basketball

A look at Rutgers Hoops guard targets in the 2024 / 2025 classes

Zach Smart • TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

With the Scarlet Knights solidifying a commitment from a sleeper caliber recruit in 2023 guard Jamichael Davis from Georgia power McEachern HS, the staff and Rutgers loyalists will soon shift their gaze to a barrage of 2024 and 2025 guards who have authored a high impact at their respective programs this season.

Davis, who can operate offense and play off the ball, is best known for his crafty playmaking and high IQ.

He's a thorough rim attacker with a knack for creating separation off the bounce.

Beyond his ability to knife his way into the teeth of the defense and finish in acrobatic fashion, and ambidextrously, Davis is able to play the angles and finish through contact.

While he's more prone to attack the gaps and draw in defenders in hit difficult, hard to guard shots, shooting is an area of his game he's improved this past season.

Though he's certainly not a knockdown shooter, Davis has shown reliability and 3-point range this season. He's got rare length for a 6-foot-2 guy and can turn in those dazzling plays above the rim.

Here is a look at guards the program is actively pursuing from the 2023-2024 classes:

