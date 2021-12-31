Six Rutgers standouts from the Gator Bowl

Rutgers fought hard against the No. 17 team in the country, but Wake Forest ultimately won the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday, 38-10, at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Scarlet Knights essentially had four practices and had little time to prep for the bowl game -- their first since 2014 -- as Texas A&M withdrew from the game a little over a week ago.

Despite the odds stacked against them, Rutgers played well in the first half, and made some plays in the second half. A few student-athletes stood out above the rest.