Rutgers Men's Basketball scored 43 total points in its last game against Seton Hall. Saturday, the Scarlet Knights scored 43 in the first half en-route to an 81-57 win over Wake Forest at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway. Here are five takeaways after the game.... "We were locked in. It was a big game for us to bounce back," guard Paul Mulcahy said. "We were having fun. The way we bounced back I thinks speaks to us as a team. We're learning." "Our energy got us going. We had to re-gather ourselves and re-focus," added forward Caleb McConnell. "We took time away. I felt even in the Ohio State game we lacked energy. We did deserve to win though I fee like. Seton Hall game there was zero energy. I told the guys to keep playing. We followed the game plan and it worked. We needed our rest. It was a tough five game stretch for us with Miami, Indiana, Ohio State, Seton Hall, and then Wake Forest."

1) Ramping up the pressure Rutgers came out on fire on the defensive end forcing Wake Forest into four turnovers less then three minutes in and five within four minutes. Caleb McConnell, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, got a steal right away against Wake Forest's Tyree Appleby and slammed it home on the other end for a quick two points. Rutgers swarmed almost every Demon Deacons ball handler. The Scarlet Knights had five steals and 10 points off of turnovers six minutes into the game. In six of Wake's 11 previous games, it had 11 or less turnovers. Wake finished the game with a season-high 22 turnovers and was held to a season-low 57 points. “I think it’s both [strategizing for Rutgers and them having an elite system], they play great in the ways they score off turnovers, but we also have to be stronger with the ball," Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes said. "I’ll go back and see how many of those they actually forced. They got a tough team, not saying that I don’t. They made it tough every possession we had to try to score. I knew coming in here that we couldn’t just score on the first attack offensively." 2) Wake Forest still shot the ball well Despite the turnovers and takeaways by the Rutgers defense, the Demon Deacons were efficient shooting the ball. Wake went 8-of-13 to start the game including 3-for-5 on 3-pointers. Wake was hovering over the 60% mark much of the opening half. The Demon Deacons were 6-for-9 on triples in the first half and 55% on field goals as a whole in the opening 20 minutes of play. Every time Rutgers pushed itself to have a large lead, Wake got back into it by making buckets behind the arc. Lots of wide open threes, and Damari Monsanto drained six of them. "They're a good team. They hit shots, but we stayed together," Mulcahy said.