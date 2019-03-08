Rutgers added its first Class of 2020 commit today when Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, NY) four-star athlete Sofian Massoud announced his commitment via Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete visited campus earlier this week for an unofficial visit which helped in securing the 4-stars commitment. Massoud, who is being recruited by programs as either a safety or a quarterback, is being recruited by the Rutgers staff as a quarterback.

“I had the chance to meet with offensive coordinator John McNulty and head coach Chris Ash on Wednesday and they detailed how I’d fit into their program,” he said after Wednesday’s visit. “They offer me a real special opportunity.”

Ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of New York, Massoud chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from Virginia, Boston College, Temple and Dartmouth.

He’s rated by Rivals.com as a 5.8 and is the No. 20 athlete in the country.