The Rutgers men’s basketball team added their first commitment to the Class of 2019 this evening as Gill St. Bernard’s 3-star shooting guard Paul Mulcahy committed to the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell continues to make a statement on the recruiting trail as Mulcahy is now the third prospect in the last two classes that ranks within the Rivals 150.



Pikiell and his staff made the 6-foot-6 guard a priority and it paid off in a big way as Mulcahy choose the Scarlet Knights over offers from Seton Hall, UConn, Boston College, Rhode Island, Florida, Marquette, Xavier, Northwestern and Temple to name a few.

“I like how coach Pikiell is on this rebuilding thing and trying to keep the New Jersey kids to stay home,” Mulcahy said after a recent visit. “I love the way that he thinks about the future. It would be real cool to have a bunch of the kids from the same class from Jersey to go to Rutgers and change the program.”

Rivals.com National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi likes what the Scarlet Knights are getting in their new guard.

“In Mulcahy you have a versatile guard who has good size,” said Bossi. “If you need him to be a scorer, he can go get a shot off the dribble or free himself for catch and shoot jumpers with off the ball movement. If you want him to go and make plays he’s a slick passer with a high level feel."

This past season he averaged 17.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game for the GSB Knights.

