Spring practice for the Rutgers football team begins today, Tuesday, March 28.The Scarlet Knights will go through 15 total practices, ending with the Scarlet-White Game on April 29 at 3:00 p.m. inside SHI Stadium, coinciding with Rutgers Day.
Rutgers went 4-8 last season including 1-8 in Big Ten Conference play. It ended the season on a five-game losing streak. There's plenty of work to do ahead of the season opener at home against Northwestern.
Before Rutgers takes the field for spring ball, here's a 3-2-1 preview feature to get you ready.
Dixon is a hybrid safety/linebacker who played in the nickleback spot for Minnesota. Dixon is expected to come in and possibly start at safety or at the very least replace Christian Izien at his role. Word is he is a good coverage guy. At Minnesota, he appeared in 30 games (six starts) and made 45 tackles (27 solo) and 1.5 tackles-for-loss with an interception and four pass deflections. He'll need to improve on his tackling. Dixon has two years of eligibility left.
