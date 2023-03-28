News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-28 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

3-2-1: Spring practice gets started Rutgers Football

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

Spring practice for the Rutgers football team begins today, Tuesday, March 28.The Scarlet Knights will go through 15 total practices, ending with the Scarlet-White Game on April 29 at 3:00 p.m. inside SHI Stadium, coinciding with Rutgers Day.

Rutgers went 4-8 last season including 1-8 in Big Ten Conference play. It ended the season on a five-game losing streak. There's plenty of work to do ahead of the season opener at home against Northwestern.

Before Rutgers takes the field for spring ball, here's a 3-2-1 preview feature to get you ready.

DON'T HAVE TKR PREMIUM? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

THREE TRANSFERS TO KNOW

WR Naseim Brantley
WR Naseim Brantley

S Michael Dixon

Dixon is a hybrid safety/linebacker who played in the nickleback spot for Minnesota. Dixon is expected to come in and possibly start at safety or at the very least replace Christian Izien at his role. Word is he is a good coverage guy. At Minnesota, he appeared in 30 games (six starts) and made 45 tackles (27 solo) and 1.5 tackles-for-loss with an interception and four pass deflections. He'll need to improve on his tackling. Dixon has two years of eligibility left.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}