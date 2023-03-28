Spring practice for the Rutgers football team begins today, Tuesday, March 28.The Scarlet Knights will go through 15 total practices, ending with the Scarlet-White Game on April 29 at 3:00 p.m. inside SHI Stadium, coinciding with Rutgers Day.

Rutgers went 4-8 last season including 1-8 in Big Ten Conference play. It ended the season on a five-game losing streak. There's plenty of work to do ahead of the season opener at home against Northwestern.

Before Rutgers takes the field for spring ball, here's a 3-2-1 preview feature to get you ready.

