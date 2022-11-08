Rutgers Men's Basketball starts its 2022-23 campaign with a dominating win over Columbia on Monday night at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway Rutgers won the game going away against the Lions, 75-35. The Knight Report dishes out a new 3-2-1 feature discussing the three stars of the game, two thoughts, and one key stat. GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

THREE STARS G Cam Spencer Making his Scarlet Knights debut, the transfer guard was lights out on his shooting, and he made a ton of plays on defense as well. Spencer made 7-of-13 shots including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers. He also dished out five assists and notched a game-high six steals. He turned the ball over just one time. F Aundre Hyatt Hyatt did a nice job attacking the rim, and he finished with a double-double scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds. Hyatt made two of his four 3-point attempts, and he chipped in with a block and a pair of assists, too. Hyatt earned a starting spot. C Cliff Omoruyi The center showed off his long range shooting he worked on a ton this offseason by draining his first 3-pointer. Omoruyi had a talent advantage inside, and he was a rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. Omoruyi opened the scoring an alley-oop off the tip, something Rutgers likes to do.

TWO THOUGHTS Shared the game Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker will go down as Rutgers legends and program changers, but they were more iso-type of players. Without them, Rutgers moved the ball to a variety of different hands in any given sequence. Rutgers had 20 assists on 31 made field goals. Spencer and Paul Mulcahy had five each while Mawot Mag, Hyatt, Derek Simpson, Jalen Miller all had two and Dean Reiber and Omoruyi each posted one. Defense to offense The Lions were obviously overmatched, and other than a couple minute stretch in the opening half, it was all Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights 25 turnovers which they turned into 31 of their 75 points. Rutgers also outrebounded Columbia, 46-38. It defended well and rebounded well, two things head coach Steve Pikiell said his team needed to do a better job of heading into the season.

