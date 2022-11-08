3-2-1: Rutgers Hoops nabs season opening win
Rutgers Men's Basketball starts its 2022-23 campaign with a dominating win over Columbia on Monday night at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway
Rutgers won the game going away against the Lions, 75-35.
The Knight Report dishes out a new 3-2-1 feature discussing the three stars of the game, two thoughts, and one key stat.
THREE STARS
G Cam Spencer
Making his Scarlet Knights debut, the transfer guard was lights out on his shooting, and he made a ton of plays on defense as well. Spencer made 7-of-13 shots including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers. He also dished out five assists and notched a game-high six steals. He turned the ball over just one time.
F Aundre Hyatt
Hyatt did a nice job attacking the rim, and he finished with a double-double scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds. Hyatt made two of his four 3-point attempts, and he chipped in with a block and a pair of assists, too. Hyatt earned a starting spot.
C Cliff Omoruyi
The center showed off his long range shooting he worked on a ton this offseason by draining his first 3-pointer. Omoruyi had a talent advantage inside, and he was a rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. Omoruyi opened the scoring an alley-oop off the tip, something Rutgers likes to do.
TWO THOUGHTS
Shared the game
Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker will go down as Rutgers legends and program changers, but they were more iso-type of players. Without them, Rutgers moved the ball to a variety of different hands in any given sequence. Rutgers had 20 assists on 31 made field goals. Spencer and Paul Mulcahy had five each while Mawot Mag, Hyatt, Derek Simpson, Jalen Miller all had two and Dean Reiber and Omoruyi each posted one.
Defense to offense
The Lions were obviously overmatched, and other than a couple minute stretch in the opening half, it was all Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights 25 turnovers which they turned into 31 of their 75 points. Rutgers also outrebounded Columbia, 46-38. It defended well and rebounded well, two things head coach Steve Pikiell said his team needed to do a better job of heading into the season.
ONE KEY STAT
Thirteen of the 15 players on the roster played
It took until 75% having played, but Pikiell did indeed empty his bench. Oskar Palmquist (two points, rebound), Jalen Miller (two assists, three fouls), Antonio Chol (two rebounds) Logan Stephens (two points), and Aiden Terry all saw action near the end of the contest. Freshmen Derek Simpson and Antwone Woolfolk saw extended minutes, too. Simpson played fast and Woolfolk rebounded well.
Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board