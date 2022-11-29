With that said, here is a 3-2-1 feature about three must-do's this offseason, two questions that need to be answered, and one positive.

The season didn't exactly go as planned for Rutgers and that started in training camp with QB Noah Vedral's injury. The defense played well but the offense struggled a ton. Special teams was hit or miss at times.

THREE MUST-DO'S

Find the right offensive coordinator

Rutgers was bad on offense under both Sean Gleeson and Nunzio Campanile. It didn't matter who was calling the plays. Under Gleeson, not counting the Wagner game, Rutgers averaged 14 points, 284 yards, 156 passing yards, and converted just 25% of its third downs. It scored just six offensive touchdowns in the five games. With Campanile leading the offense, Rutgers scored 9.7 points per game in six contests and 1.2 touchdowns on average. It was shut out twice against Minnesota and Maryland and the Scarlet Knights averaged 134 passing yards and 2.9 yards per carry in the run game. In order for Rutgers to take the next step, it needs to play much better on offense. Head coach Greg Schiano has always been a defense guy first. He can still be that, but the Scarlet Knights need to be able to score in this day and age of college football. Even Nick Saban changed his ways and evolved. It's possible the whole offensive staff gets shaken up.

Develop Gavin Wimsatt

Wimsatt showed flashes this year like the Michigan State game where he threw for 236 yards on 20-of-34 passing with two touchdowns. But there was also a lot of accuracy issues (he completed just 38.5% or lower of passes in four games) and turnover issues (seven interceptions) plus a couple of fumbles. Wimsatt was pegged as the quarterback of the future. Well now whoever becomes the offensive coordinator needs to be able to make Wimsatt a lot better if Rutgers wants to make strides next season. He's still young (just turned 19), but he has a long way to go. Getting healthy and using his legs more is a start.

Add immediate talent through the transfer portal

Let's start on offense. Wimsatt can't do it alone. The offensive line struggled this year other than maybe J.D. DiRenzo and Hollin Pierce. The good news is that Pierce, a, former walk-on, returns, but DiRenzo wrapped up his one and only year with the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers brought in a slew of transfers and freshmen offensive linemen prior to this season. All the transfers played, but really only DiRenzo was effective. It takes a couple of years for younger linemen to develop, so Rutgers needs to bolster the position from the portal.

Wide receiver is another major area of need with Aron Cruickshank, Sean Ryan, and Shemeen Jones all leaving. Chris Long appears on track to play a ton next year and we're not sure where Rashad Rochelle will play more in 2023. He came in as an athlete and actually did very well at running back. He also spent some time at receiver. Joshua Youngblood is an intriguing guy, but he became injured. His main impression this year was a fumble against Iowa.

Tight end was Johnny Langan or bust, and Langan didn't live up to preseason expectations. Victor Konopka was lost for the majority of the season. Schiano said he expects him back. Mike Higgins got his feet wet a lot as a freshman as a necessity, and Cam'Ron Stewart saw brief action at the position after moving over from defense. He could switch back though. Either way Rutgers need help at tight end. The Scarlet Knights can't improve on offense without OL, WR, and TE help next year. That's almost every position. QB play has to be better, too, of course.

Defensively, you are losing Avery Young at safety and Christian Izien (more on him below) at nickelback. Safety is a position where depth is needed for sure. Adding quality players on the interior of the defensive line can't hurt either as Ifeanyi Maijeh and possibly Mayan Ahanotu are gone as well.