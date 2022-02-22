23 in '23: Way-too-early recruiting class prediction for Rutgers Football

The 2022 recruiting cycle is in the rearview and a majority of those signees for Rutgers are already on campus, so off we go with the 2023s.

The Scarlet Knights lost their lone 2023 commitment in Union City (NJ) offensive lineman JaSiré Peterson, but quickly made up for it with the pledge of Washington Township (NJ) mauler John Stone.

As I have done around this time each of the past two years, I’m revealing the 2023 edition of the ‘way-too-early recruiting class prediction’ for Rutgers. We did a 21 in ’21 and a 22 in ’22, respectively, for the previous two classes, so a 23 in ’23 seems only right for this cycle.

While a number of these picks have some intel and foundation behind them, some are completely blind, hence why we call it a way-too-early prediction.

Without further ado, follow along as I dive into my magic 8-ball.