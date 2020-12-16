The early signing period has concluded and given the expectation that Rutgers is only going to add a few more bodies in the 2021 class, attention is starting to turn to the 2022 cycle.

The Scarlet Knights already have three commitments in wide receivers Addison Copeland of Western New York Maritime Charter (NY) and Cedar Creek (NJ) standout Jovanni "JoJo" Bermudez along with athlete Rashad Rochelle out of Springfield (IL). Rochelle is also expected to play wideout in Piscataway.

Like I did roughly a year ago with the 2021 class, I'm going to make an extremely early "22 in '22" prediction of which 22 kids will ink with Rutgers 12 months from now.

On top of how early it is in the cycle, the Scarlet Knights have dished out the fewest number of offers in the Big Ten East and several positional units have hardly been recruited heavily yet.

I'll give it a crack anyway. Here are my way-too-early forecasts for the class.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL LATE JANUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!