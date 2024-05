Class of 2026 Virginia wide receiver prospect Connor Salmin is one of the fastest rising prospects from the Mid-Atlantic region over the past few months as he's now up to nine total power-four conference offers with the latest addition of Rutgers.

"I had a great phone call with Coach (Greg) Schiano and he made the offer during the conversation," Salmin told TKR. "We discussed the meaning of CHOP in football and in life. He explained the team culture of family, trust, chop."