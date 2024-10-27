Advertisement

WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Keep up with Rutgers Football and Basketball team news, recruit scoop and more.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
TKR TV: Coquese Washington talks Media Days 2024-25

TKR TV: Coquese Washington talks Media Days 2024-25

Rutgers Women's Basketball HC Coquese Washington met with the press today at Media Day ahead of the upcoming season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Updated Rutgers Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition

Updated Rutgers Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition

Here's a look at the updated Rutgers Football player ratings for the College Football 25 video game.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR Pod: Nike? Adidas? The Latest on Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal

TKR Pod: Nike? Adidas? The Latest on Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal

The TKR Pod breaks down the latest on Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal and which brand is the frontrunner to take over.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their six remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary

Published Oct 27, 2024
2026 New York G Jasiah Jervis adds Rutgers Basketball offer following visit
Zach Smart  •  TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

After a breakout sophomore season, Jasiah Jervis is flushed into a more prominent role on an oceanic-deep Archbishop Stepinac team.

The reigning city champions, the Crusaders return a formidable, experienced core and will fill the losses of McDonald's All American guard Boogie Fland (now at Arkansas) and 6-foot-8 floor spreading wing Braylan Ritvo (now at Quinnipiac) by committee. And so the Class of 2026 sharpshooting wing Jervis will inherit a piece of the leadership mantel this winter.

"Jasiah has continued to progress year in and year out," Stepinac head coach Pat Massaroni said. "He took big strides from freshman year to sophomore year and an even bigger leap into his junior year. He will be asked to score the ball more, play-make in an expended role and defend at a high level."

