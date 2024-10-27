2026 New York G Jasiah Jervis adds Rutgers Basketball offer following visit

After a breakout sophomore season, Jasiah Jervis is flushed into a more prominent role on an oceanic-deep Archbishop Stepinac team.

The reigning city champions, the Crusaders return a formidable, experienced core and will fill the losses of McDonald's All American guard Boogie Fland (now at Arkansas) and 6-foot-8 floor spreading wing Braylan Ritvo (now at Quinnipiac) by committee. And so the Class of 2026 sharpshooting wing Jervis will inherit a piece of the leadership mantel this winter.

"Jasiah has continued to progress year in and year out," Stepinac head coach Pat Massaroni said. "He took big strides from freshman year to sophomore year and an even bigger leap into his junior year. He will be asked to score the ball more, play-make in an expended role and defend at a high level."