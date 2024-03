The rowdy, gung-ho environment created by Rutgers' fan base, the confidence head coach Steve Pikiell has in his game, and the Scarlet Knights' collective defensive grit and unwavering togetherness on the court.

These are the vital factors Class of 2026 Blair Academy (NJ) point guard Deron Rippey Jr. said impressed him the most about Rutgers during his recent unofficial visit this past week.

An innate play-maker with a purity of vision well beyond his years, Rippey brings an adeptness of feel for the game. He has a quickness, shiftiness, and directions-changing style as an innovative three-level scorer.