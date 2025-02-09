Softball Opens at the Spring Games Tournament

The calendar and the weather may disagree, but spring has started for the 2025 Rutgers softball squad. The new-look Knights feature just five upper class players, and 11 true freshman on the roster.

As usual, the Scarlet Knights began this season as they have in the past, with neutral field games in a warm weather state. First up was the Spring Games Tournament in Leesburg, Florida. The opening weekend for the Knights featured five games against four opponents to begin this year’s campaign.

Game 1: Rutgers vs. Cleveland State

The Knights opened against Cleveland State, sporting a new-look lineup that included redshirt freshman Hailey Stripling as the new leadoff hitter, with returning senior Jillian Anderson moving up to the number two spot in the order. The Knights broke out on top with three runs in the first inning, adding one in the second and two more in the sixth, on their way to a 6-2 victory over the Vikings. Starting pitcher Kelsey Hoekstra took the win for RU, spreading out eight hits over six innings of work.

Game 2: Middle Tennessee State vs. Rutgers

Game two of the opening day doubleheader did not go as well for the Knights. Down 1-0 in the third inning, Stripling smacked an RBI single, driving home freshman Kelsie Riggan to tie the game. But, that would be the highlight of the contest for RU. The Blue Raiders broke the game open in the fourth inning, scoring six times on their way to an 8-1 victory over the Scarlet Knights. Despite racking up 10 strikeouts, starting pitcher Ella Harrison took the loss with just five innings of work.

Game 3: Rutgers vs. Louisville

The first contest on Saturday was against former Big East opponent Louisville. The Cardinals roughed-up RU starting pitcher Ella Harrison for three runs in the bottom of the first, before adding one in the second inning and two more in the fifth. Down 6-0, the Knights got on the board when Anderson singled home Riggan to make it a five-run deficit. Although they would get one more in the seventh on a Bailey Briggs RBI single, it was not enough as the Cardinals downed the Knights, 8-2. Harrison recorded her second loss of the young season.

Game 4: Liberty vs. Rutgers

The second game on Saturday saw the Scarlet Knights face off against the Liberty Flames. RU returned its opening day starter to the circle, while Liberty countered with redshirt junior Tyler Oubre. Down 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, RU picked up an unearned run to cut the deficit in half. But, the Flames soon extended their lead to 5-1 on the strength of extra base hits in the fifth and seventh innings. Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the Knights were able to scratch out another run, but ended up falling to Liberty by a final score of 5-2.

Game 5: Rutgers vs. Liberty

A chance to salvage the weekend presented itself on the morning of Super Sunday as the Knights once again faced off against the Flames. Rutgers quickly jumped out into the lead in the top of the first when Stripling crossed the plate to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. After three innings, however, Liberty led 2-1, but RU rallied in the top of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. But, once again, the Flames offense would prove to be too much. Liberty answered with five runs in the bottom of the fourth and added one more in the bottom of the fifth on their way to an 8-4 defeat of the Scarlet Knights. Harrison took her third loss of the season, while senior Paige Bachman posted her third victory this year for the Flames.

Now 1-4 this season, the Knights will look to re-group as they travel to Commerce, Texas for the East Texas A&M Tournament, which commences on February 14. Rutgers will again play two games on Friday, first squaring off against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, before taking the field for the late game with East Texas A&M. They will then face Abilene Christian on Saturday, February 15 in the morning, before a rematch with SIUE in the afternoon. The Knights will then conclude with a second bout with East Texas A&M on Sunday, February 16.