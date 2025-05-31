2026 four-star EDGE Tyson Harley releases top-five and sets official visits

Rutgers Football lands its first tight end of the 2026 class in Virginia-native Brady Owens following his Official Visit
Rutgers Football landed a commitment from 2026 linebacker Adam Shaw from Pascack Valley Regional High School.
Rutgers Football landed a commitment from 2026 Palmerton Area High School IOL Logan Anthony from Pennsylvania.
New 2026 Rutgers Football commit, Tyrell Simpson goes in depth on his commitment and talks Official Visit.
Watch as several top recruits competed in 1on1s at the regional Under Armour Camp Series in NJ.
