2025 Washington G Kaden Powers talks Rutgers Basketball offer

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
Rutgers Basketball has sent out another new offer this week to a class of 2025 prospect recently as three-star guard Kaden Powers took to social media to announce the news.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard hails from Rainer Beach High School out in Washington and Powers spoke with The Knight Report not too long after receiving the offer.

"Coach (Marlon) Williams facetimed me and said someone wanted to talk to me and handed the phone to the head coach (Steve Pikiell)," Powers told TKR. "He spoke about my game and how he likes the way I play and thinks I could fit into his program. After that he told me that they were offering me a scholarship and started texting me right after to build the relationship."

