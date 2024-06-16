2025 South Carolina DB Jakarrion Kenan commits to Rutgers Football
Rutgers Football has their second commit of the day and third of the weekend, as Class of 2025 defensive back Jakarrion Kenan has committed to the program following his Official Visit.
Kenan is listed as a 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback prospect and is ranked as a 5.7 three-star recruit as he becomes the 26th commit for the Scarlet Knights this recruiting cycle. He also becomes the fifth defensive back commit for Rutgers in this class joining the likes of cornerbacks Renick Dorilas, Michael Clayton, Kaylib Singleton and safety Tariq Hayer.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
This past season as a Junior, Kenan played for Clinton High School in North Carolina before making the move recently to transfer to Marlboro County in Bennettsville, South Carolina. As a junior, he played both wide receiver and cornerback where he finished with 22 receptions for 538 yards and eight touchdowns and 17 total tackles, four interceptions on defense. He also ran for the track team, where he competed in the 110 meter hurdles (15.89), 300 meter hurdles (42.67), the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (35-4). All the numbers posted as his personal bests per MileSplit.
In the end, Kenan chose the Scarlet Knights over 19 other offers from schools like Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Houston, Memphis, Mississippi State and several others.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board