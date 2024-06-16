Rutgers Football has their second commit of the day and third of the weekend, as Class of 2025 defensive back Jakarrion Kenan has committed to the program following his Official Visit.

Kenan is listed as a 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback prospect and is ranked as a 5.7 three-star recruit as he becomes the 26th commit for the Scarlet Knights this recruiting cycle. He also becomes the fifth defensive back commit for Rutgers in this class joining the likes of cornerbacks Renick Dorilas, Michael Clayton, Kaylib Singleton and safety Tariq Hayer.