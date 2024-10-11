2025 Seattle-native Kaden Powers commits to Rutgers Basketball

in other news
For the third week in a row, Rutgers Men's Basketball added a commitment to its 2025 recruiting class.
Kaden Powers, a 6-foot-5 guard from Seattle, Washington, announced his verbal commitment to the Scarlet Knights, joining big man Gevonte Ware and point guard Lino Mark in the class.
Rutgers landed Powers over a top-five list featuring Seattle University, Montana, Washington, and James Madison, with the Huskies and Scarlet Knights making up Powers' top two schools.
Rated as a three-star on Rivals, Powers was mainly recruited by Rutgers assistant coach Marlon "Smoke" Williamson. He first earned his offer on July 17th, later traveling to New Jersey for an official visit on October 4th.
Powers plays his high school ball at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, helping lead the Vikings to an appearance in the WIAA 2024 Boys Basketball Hardwood Classic Championship game. Rainier Beach has a decorated history of NBA talent to walk through its doors, particularly at guard. The long list includes three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, three-time NBA Dunk Contest winner Nate Robinson, current Milwaukee Buck MarJon Beauchamp, current New Orleans Pelican Dejounte Murray, and longtime NBA veteran Doug Christie.
He also plays on the EYBL circuit for Seattle Rotary, as part of the rising basketball reputation in the state of Washington. In 15 games for the Rotary Rebels in 2024, he averaged 13.7ppg, 3.9rpg 2.3apg, and 0.8spg. He also shot 31.6% from the three-point line and 85% from the free throw line.
The 6-foot-5 combo guard broke onto the scene in the 2024 Peach Jam Invitational, a collection of some of the top talent in the EYBL circuit. He averaged 16.7ppg, 1.8rpg 1.2apg, and 0.6spg in eight games, while also improving his shooting splits, slashing 43.2/47.2/76.5.
Powers' performances in Augusta - including 28 points on six three-pointers against Kiyan Anthony and Team Melo and 17 points on five treys against Jerry Easter and Team Final - impressed the Scarlet Knights' staff and multiple others, as he received offers from Rutgers Head Coach Steve Pikiell, as well as from Utah State, Washington, and James Madison.
At the next level, Powers projects as a bigger combo guard who can develop into a deadeye shooter from the three-point line. While his perimeter game has always been a strength, he has also grown into his frame, able to use his athleticism and size to take advantage of mismatches. If his shooting continues to progress, it has the chance to unlock the rest of his game become a go-to scorer.
Rutgers has a point guard, a big man, and now a combo guard/wing to kick off its 2025 recruiting class.
FILM BREAKDOWN....
"As a slick, versatile combo guard hailing from the regal basketball breeding grounds of Rainer Beach in Seattle, 6-foot-5 Kaden Powers has been a revelation with his uber efficient scoring during Peach Jam.
Always the country's premiere event for exposure and featuring an array of coaches meandering around the stands, Powers was able to seize the moment. He scored 28 points on the strength of 6-for-10 from beyond the arc, stretching out the defense and firing in contested and spot-up 3-pointers. Powers, playing for the Washington-based Rotary Rebels, is coming off a performance in which he scored 26 points (8-for-14 FG) and shot it at a scintillating 5-for-6 against the Georgia Stars.
Powers has been a true shot-maker with a smooth release and an ability to fire in contested shots from the perimeter. He has developed a knack for corner 3-pointers and and a knack for corner 3-pointers. He utilized his dribbles wisely in creating space and creating opportunity off the bounce. He's steadily materialized into a heady passer and a guy capable of attacking the baseline and finishing through hard contact.
With a beyond his years feel for the game, Powers is able to utilize mismatches and bully smaller defenders to the rim. He's a sneaky explosive athlete who gets off the ground with relative ease. Powers is also adept at finding the space for his shot and creating separation off the dribble, fending off defenders. He has shown this consistently during his time at Peach Jam." -- TKR Hoops Recruiting Analyst Zach Smart
