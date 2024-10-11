2025 Seattle-native Kaden Powers commits to Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers landed Powers over a top-five list featuring Seattle University, Montana, Washington, and James Madison, with the Huskies and Scarlet Knights making up Powers' top two schools.

Kaden Powers , a 6-foot-5 guard from Seattle, Washington, announced his verbal commitment to the Scarlet Knights, joining big man Gevonte Ware and point guard Lino Mark in the class.

Rated as a three-star on Rivals, Powers was mainly recruited by Rutgers assistant coach Marlon "Smoke" Williamson. He first earned his offer on July 17th, later traveling to New Jersey for an official visit on October 4th.

Powers plays his high school ball at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, helping lead the Vikings to an appearance in the WIAA 2024 Boys Basketball Hardwood Classic Championship game. Rainier Beach has a decorated history of NBA talent to walk through its doors, particularly at guard. The long list includes three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, three-time NBA Dunk Contest winner Nate Robinson, current Milwaukee Buck MarJon Beauchamp, current New Orleans Pelican Dejounte Murray, and longtime NBA veteran Doug Christie.

He also plays on the EYBL circuit for Seattle Rotary, as part of the rising basketball reputation in the state of Washington. In 15 games for the Rotary Rebels in 2024, he averaged 13.7ppg, 3.9rpg 2.3apg, and 0.8spg. He also shot 31.6% from the three-point line and 85% from the free throw line.

The 6-foot-5 combo guard broke onto the scene in the 2024 Peach Jam Invitational, a collection of some of the top talent in the EYBL circuit. He averaged 16.7ppg, 1.8rpg 1.2apg, and 0.6spg in eight games, while also improving his shooting splits, slashing 43.2/47.2/76.5.

Powers' performances in Augusta - including 28 points on six three-pointers against Kiyan Anthony and Team Melo and 17 points on five treys against Jerry Easter and Team Final - impressed the Scarlet Knights' staff and multiple others, as he received offers from Rutgers Head Coach Steve Pikiell, as well as from Utah State, Washington, and James Madison.

At the next level, Powers projects as a bigger combo guard who can develop into a deadeye shooter from the three-point line. While his perimeter game has always been a strength, he has also grown into his frame, able to use his athleticism and size to take advantage of mismatches. If his shooting continues to progress, it has the chance to unlock the rest of his game become a go-to scorer.

Rutgers has a point guard, a big man, and now a combo guard/wing to kick off its 2025 recruiting class.