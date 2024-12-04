2025 RB John Forster decommits from Rutgers Football, signs with Illinois

St. Joseph Regional High School (NJ) running back John Forster took to Twitter/X a few moments ago to announce his decision that he has decommitted from the program and will sign with Illinois.
The Rivals three-star running back was one of the top commitments for the Scarlet Knights in the class of 2025 originally pledging his commitment to the program back in early June following an official visit to campus.
STING FACTOR....
it's never a good sign when you lose a recruit on National Signing Day, but in this case, I wouldn't say that this one is all that bad since Rutgers has a ton of depth in the running back room with Samuel Brown V being a proven commodity, Antwan Raymond was supposed to be a high school senior this past Fall and outperformed all expectations as a true freshman, Ja'Shon Benjamin continues to show flashes and they have two younger guys in Edd Guerrier and Gabriel Winowich who had moments in the spring.
Not to mention they also just landed a very talented RB in Somerville High School's very own Terrell Mitchell, who flipped his commitment from Wake Forest earlier today. Mitchell ran for over 1,300 yards a senior this past Fall.
Sting Factor: 3/10
