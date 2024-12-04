2025 OL Gerrick Gordon decommits from Rutgers, signs with South Florida

The Rivals three-star offensive guard pledged his commitment to the program back in early June following an official visit to campus.

Carrollwood Day High School (FL) offensive guard Gerrick Gordon took to Twitter/X a few moments ago to announce his decision that he has decommitted from the program and will sign with South Florida.

While Gordon seems like a very solid offensive line prospect, Rutgers has five other commitments at the position currently this cycle, some of which are very highly rated. On top of that, they have seven others with either freshmen or sophomore eligibility on the roster currently.

It's very possible that Gordon turns out to be a good player down the line, but there's a lot of players at the position currently and I don't see this one hurting the Scarlet Knights all that much.

Sting Factor: 2/10