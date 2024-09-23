2025 North Carolina big man Gevonte Ware commits to Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers Basketball has secured their first commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle as North Carolina big man Gevonte Ware has committed to the Scarlet Knights today.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound big man chose the Scarlet Knights over a final four of DePaul, Duquesne, Rutgers and Wake Forest, but held nearly 20 offers from several other high major programs.
Ware took an official visit to Rutgers back on the weekend of September 7th and that sealed the deal, as he went back home to discuss with family following the trip and made the announcement on Monday afternoon a few weeks later.
Along with Rutgers, Ware also held scholarship offers from Alabama, Arizona State, DePaul, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, and a few others.
As mentioned before, this is the Scarlet Knights first commit of the 2025 recruiting cycle, but it certainly won't be their last as they've hosted a few others top targets and will host a couple more in the coming weeks.
You can check out the full Official Visitor list for Rutgers Basketball here.
FILM BREAKDOWN....
“What I love most about Gevonte is the aggressive manner in which he approaches the paint. When he’s maneuvering into the lane he won’t be denied and he’s productive as a result. That matriculates to multiple areas on and off the stat sheet and is the reason why he’ll likely see significant time from day one. At 6-9, he can effectively guard multiple positions and he manages to keep his motor in overdrive throughout. Gevonte is what I like to call a necessary type of player.” -- Jason Jordan, Rivals Hoops National Recruiting Analyst
"Gevonte Ware is a rare blend of physicality, versatility, and a wide ranging two way skill set. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward has a deft touch that he's able to extend out to the 3-point line.
He's able to maneuver his way to the rim and score amid rim protectors despite the contact. He's also comfortable putting the ball on the deck and creating for himself and others, which renders him a mismatch headache at this level. When defenders try to close out on him, he attacks. If they give him space, he can make them pay with a solid shot overall.
Overall, he;s one of the more physical scorers you see at this level, with the college ready physicality well beyond his years. He's become an active presence on the offensive and defensive glass. He's able to shuffle his feet on the perimeter and anticipate when to block shots at the rim.
Ware is still relatively new to being a good prospect, so his recruitment should take off a bit in these ensuing months. His style aligns with today's game of position-less basketball, as he moves with the ball in ways few at his jumbo size are capable of." -- Zach Smart, TKR Hoops Recruiting Analyst
--------------------------------------------------------------
