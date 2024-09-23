2025 North Carolina big man Gevonte Ware commits to Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers Basketball has secured their first commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle as North Carolina big man Gevonte Ware has committed to the Scarlet Knights today. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound big man chose the Scarlet Knights over a final four of DePaul, Duquesne, Rutgers and Wake Forest, but held nearly 20 offers from several other high major programs.

Ware took an official visit to Rutgers back on the weekend of September 7th and that sealed the deal, as he went back home to discuss with family following the trip and made the announcement on Monday afternoon a few weeks later. Along with Rutgers, Ware also held scholarship offers from Alabama, Arizona State, DePaul, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, and a few others. As mentioned before, this is the Scarlet Knights first commit of the 2025 recruiting cycle, but it certainly won't be their last as they've hosted a few others top targets and will host a couple more in the coming weeks. You can check out the full Official Visitor list for Rutgers Basketball here.

FILM BREAKDOWN....