The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is a native of Baltimore and plays his high school ball at Baltimore City College in Maryland.

Rutgers Football landed another commitment from its official visit weekend for the class of 2025, as Maryland wide receiver Vernon Allen III verbally committed to the Scarlet Knights following his visit.

As the 25th-ranked player in the state of Maryland, Allen plays both wide receiver and free safety for City College. In his junior season, he hauled in 74 receptions for 1,123 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also returns six kickoffs for 103 yards, with a long of 51 yards.

He first earned an offer from the Rutgers coaching staff back in September before unofficially visiting the school in November, and scheduled his official visit in April.

Allen has official visits scheduled for Wisconsin, Duke, and Syracuse over the next three weeks, but it's safe to assume with his commitment to the Scarlet Knights those visits will not be happening. He had 15 other Power Four offers, including five from the Big Ten.

He joins fellow three-star Sah'nye Degraffenreidt as the second wide receiver of Rutgers' 2025 recruiting class.