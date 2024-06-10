Rutgers Football's dominant stretch on the recruiting trail has continued this weekend as they landed a commitment from Class of 2025 offensive tackle Joshua Blackston today following his Official Visit to campus. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle plays at Dunbar High School down in Baltimore, Maryland and becomes the second offensive line prospect to commit this weekend, joining Florida offensive guard Gerrick Gordon.

Blackston is ranked as the 11th best player in the state of Maryland according to Rivals, and has a good amount of Power Four offers from programs as he chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from the likes of Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and several others. Now Blackston was scheduled to visit Maryland and Ohio State later this month, but as of now we don't expect either of those visits to happen. Blackston is the fifth offensive lineman of the 2025 class for Rutgers, as he joins N-Kye Wynn, Gerrick Gordon, Chris Vigna and Jayden Elijah. He is also the second commit from the state of Maryland in the class, joining City College High School wide receiver Vernon Allen III.

