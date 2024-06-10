2025 Maryland OL Joshua Blackston commits to Rutgers Football
Rutgers Football's dominant stretch on the recruiting trail has continued this weekend as they landed a commitment from Class of 2025 offensive tackle Joshua Blackston today following his Official Visit to campus.
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle plays at Dunbar High School down in Baltimore, Maryland and becomes the second offensive line prospect to commit this weekend, joining Florida offensive guard Gerrick Gordon.
Blackston is ranked as the 11th best player in the state of Maryland according to Rivals, and has a good amount of Power Four offers from programs as he chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from the likes of Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and several others.
Now Blackston was scheduled to visit Maryland and Ohio State later this month, but as of now we don't expect either of those visits to happen.
Blackston is the fifth offensive lineman of the 2025 class for Rutgers, as he joins N-Kye Wynn, Gerrick Gordon, Chris Vigna and Jayden Elijah. He is also the second commit from the state of Maryland in the class, joining City College High School wide receiver Vernon Allen III.
RIVALS REACTION....
"Blackston has the frame, quickness, and strength to grow into an impressive offensive lineman at the next level. His long arms and aggressive style make him an impressive pass blocker at this stage of his career. There shouldn’t be a very steep learning curve for him in this area.
Blackston has a solid foundation as a run blockers but his success in this area of his game will largely depend on how he develops physically when he gets to the next level. His balance, athleticism, and quickness at the snap allow him to make key blocks and open running lanes for his ball carriers.." -- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman
"Joshua Blackston has seen his stock rise in his recruitment as of late. With most offensive linemen, he’ll need time to get comfortable at the college level, but he likely can develop into a prototypical right tackle. With that said, he also has the versatility to play on the interior as a guard as well. His tenacity immediately jumps out and his highlights are full of plays driving defenders down the field in the running game and stone-walling edge defenders in pass protection. Yet another strong addition for the Scarlet Knights in the 2025 class." -- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Ryan O'Bleness