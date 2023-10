During a recent official visit to Rutgers, Nigel James learned from taking in the Scarlet Knights practice that he could mesh seamlessly with the current system Steve Pikiell employs.

A blur-quick 6-foot point guard known to accelerate the breakneck tempo, the Class of 2025 Long Island Lutheran guard has been thriving in the quick-paced style well before his rapid ascension as one of the country's prized unsigned guards this past summer.