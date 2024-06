As a 6-foot-7 forward with a college ready build at 210 pounds, Mason Blackwood is authoring a memorable stay on the EYBL circuit with the Albany City Rocks.

A catch and post threat with a knack for scoring around the rim, the explosive Class of 2025 wing-forward also possesses a deft touch and is able to create shot space off the dribble.

He's had multiple games of 30+ points and 10+ rebounds at New Hampton Prep in New Hampshire, where the upstate New York native will inherit a significant piece of the leadership mantel next season.