Odih has been a revelation this summer, scoring on hard surges through traffic and improving with his outside shot and adeptness for creating and attacking seams in the defense. He is similar to former Arizona State star and current NBA guard Luguentz Dort with his knack for knifing his way to the rim and turning in extravagant in-traffic dunks. He's added a flair for creative play-making, as he is now capable of playing and guarding the 1-3.

A high wired act with unique positional size and versatility, Odih has established himself as a highly efficient around the rim threat. He's able to pull off electric dunks and acrobatic above-rim finishers which only rarefied athletes are capable of.

As a bouncy 6-foot-5 wing with a stout on-ball defensive presence, Class of 2025 South Kent Prep (CT) guard Kelvin Odih will take an official visit to Rutgers on September 27th per League Ready.

The Rutgers offer and visit are intriguing opportunities for Odih. With 6-foot-5 left-handed guard and incoming Class of 2024 recruit Dylan Harper already being heavily linked to the 2025 NBA Draft, Odih would have the opportunity to author an instant impact as a freshman.

He recently visited Houston and Southern Methodist University for Unofficial Visits. Colorado, Creighton, Marquette, and now of course the Scarlet Knights have been hot on Odih's trail. Playing for one of the top coaches in the country in Raphael Chillious at South Kent Prep, Odih was also recently offered by Missouri.

The program at South Kent can be described as an elite level prep basketball team, albeit they don't play prep basketball. The program is run like a small college program, with emphasis on bedrock tenets of the system with unselfishness, high pressure all across the court, and a rigorous conditioning regimen.

Odih has a college-ready frame and physicality. He's said time and time again he values himself as a defensive presence first, with his ability to guard multiple positions and also ball hawk and melt away the passing lanes. Beyond the aforementioned programs, Odih has accumulated offers from Texas A & M, Xavier, Rhode Island, Iowa, Albany, George Mason, Penn State, Sacred Heart, and others.

Odih is tracking as one of the best players to come out of Rhode Island in recent memory. He previously played at LaSalle, where he wowed crowds with his boundless energy and infused the lineup with dazzling displays of athleticism.