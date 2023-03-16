Adams' older sister, current North Carolina forward Destiny Adams, was a McDonald's All American and Gatorade New Jersey State Player of the Year during an illustrious career at Manchester Township HS. Destiny Adams culminated her career by averaging 30.1 points and 18.7 boards in a sublime senior season.

It hasn't generated too many headlines, but Class of 2025 combination guard and Rutgers target Darius Adams has quite the bloodline.

Adams other sister, Dakota Adams, was known for her defensive prowess as a shot blocker at Manchester Township. She has been an All Conference player at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ, where she is currently in her senior year.

Adams father, Dennis Adams, has been instrumental in the growth and development of myriad players in the Central Jersey area. He kick started the Jersey Warriors AAU program, developing a grass-roots culture and simultaneously coaching his daughters.

Family oriented and a basketball old soul, Darius Adams is keeping tradition intact this March.

Adams scored 22 points to go with 12 rebounds and five assists in catapulting Manasquan to a Group 2 state title with a thorough 62-29 thrashing of Caldwell.

Adams utilized his off the dribble arsenal in the first half, getting into the defense and finishing in crafty fashion as Manasquan built a 25-13 lead.

In the second half, as Manasquan broke open a thorough mauling of Caldwell, Adams displayed all of the integral ingredients which make him a promising recruit.

He came up with a pulsating block and spurred the transition game as Manasquan begin to run away with it.

The sophomore used his slick handle to score via stepbacks, fall-away jumpers, and outside shots. In pioneering the running game, Adams delivered ambidextrous darts as Manasquan hit transition 3-pointers. His purity of vision as a passer and advanced skill set in space creation and shot creation were most notable.

Adams, who will play for the PSA Cardinals and program founder Terrance "Munch" Williams again this summer, has earned offers from Rutgers, Seton Hall, Syracuse, St. John's, and several others. He recently visited Virginia unofficially and his family met with Tony Bennet and the entire coaching staff.

Rutgers has been early on Adams, as head coach Steve Pikiell attended open gyms this fall. Seton Hall first year coach Shaheen Holloway saw Adams during a 25-point performance during the summer and the Pirates have been high on him. Adams bolstered his stock at Syracuse Elite Camp this summer.

The Orange of course, have now bid adieu to legendary head coach Jim Boeheim. Boeheim retired on March 8, in what appears to be a mutual decision between himself and the University. Syracuse great Adrian Autry, who played for Boeheim and has been a lead recruiter as an assistant coach, will inherit the keys to the kingdom as the newly minted head coach.