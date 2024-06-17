The Lawrenceville, Georgia-native represents yet another commitment in the class, as it grows to near 30 with Edwards being the 27th. He rates as a 5.6 three-star on Rivals and joins the program from Langston Hughes High School in South Fulton.

Rutgers Football has added another commitment on the defensive side of the ball for the 2025 class, as three-star DE Canaan Edwards verbally committed to the Scarlet Knights on social media.

Edwards first picked up an offer from the Scarlet Knights on May 22nd, and set up his official visit for the weekend of June 14th. He was mainly recruited by new defensive ends coach Julian Campenni as he begins to do work as a recruiter on defense.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end only held one other Power Four offer from UCF, as his 12 other Division I offers are mostly from Group of Five schools. Rutgers was Edwards' only official visit scheduled as he looks to shut down his recruitment.

The coaching staff is likely banking on Edwards' future, as he is relatively new to football, with 2023 being his first year playing varsity. He won Defensive Player of the Game in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic in his first career start, a Georgia high school football event that kicks off the season in Atlanta.

During his junior season at Archer, Edwards was used as an outside linebacker/standup edge rusher and showed good play recognition and shedding blocks. It will be interesting to watch his senior season with the Tigers as he grows more familiar with the game and eventually where he will slot in at either outside linebacker or as a traditional defensive lineman when he arrives at Rutgers.

Edwards becomes the fourth defensive end commit for the Scarlet Knights' 2025 class, joining Chase Linton, Miron Gurman (OL/DL), and Robbie Johnson Jr. Head coach Greg Schiano continues to put in the work to recruit the state of Georgia, as Edwards joins Linton (Atlanta), CB Michael Clayton (Warner Robins), and DT Braxton Kyle (Suwanee) as 2025 commits from the Peach State.