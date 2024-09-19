Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
2025 G Kelvin Odih set to visit Rutgers Basketball this weekend
Default Avatar
Zach Smart  •  TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

Muscle-bound and skyward-bound with his freakish athleticism, highly acclaimed Class of 2025 Southern California Academy guard/wing Kelvin Odih will visit Rutgers this weekend (Sept.20-22).

He confirmed this yesterday.

"I'm very excited to go back to Rutgers for an official visit," the 6-foot-5 Odih, who many consider among the best rebounding guards in the country, said. "I feel like my experience will be way different from the first time I went. I'm really looking forward to seeing what Rutgers has in store."

