Long Island Lutheran guard Nigel James, an ultra quick and shifty 6-foot Class of 2025 point guard, recently listed Rutgers as one of the programs in current pursuit of his services.

James has filled the void left by his friend, former stud point guard Jayden Reid (currently at University of South Florida, as a lead guard and defensive backbone at LUHI.

He listed Marquette, LSU, Alabama, Rutgers and Syracuse as the programs he has been hearing from the most.

He has visited Rutgers multiple times and sustains close ties to Rutgers-bound 2024 point guard Dylan Harper, the electrifying left handed high scoring source and playmaker on whom Don Bosco Prep (NJ) leans.

"I speak with Dylan (Harper) about twice a week," James said. "We just talk about everything, it goes beyond basketball. I played with Dylan when I was young, we played together a little bit for the Rens. He's been telling me about Rutgers, how he feels about them and how he's excited to get there."